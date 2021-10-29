Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are set to welcome twins together next year.

The 27-year-old model is three months pregnant and will welcome twins next year, according to a Spanish magazine.



The football superstar also confirmed the news on his Instagram account alongside a picture of himself and Georgina laying in bed together and holding up a picture of their recent scans.



He captioned the sweet moments: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed."

The charming model posted the same snap on her account, and wrote the same caption. Ronaldo and Georgina are already parents to three-year-old Alana Martina, while Cristiano is also father to Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, four.