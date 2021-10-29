 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
Friday Oct 29, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are set to welcome twins together next year.

The 27-year-old model is three months pregnant and will welcome twins next year, according to a Spanish magazine.

The football superstar also confirmed the news on his Instagram account alongside a picture of himself and Georgina laying in bed together and holding up a picture of their recent scans.

He captioned the sweet moments: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed."

The charming model posted the same snap on her account, and wrote the same caption. Ronaldo and Georgina are already parents to three-year-old Alana Martina, while Cristiano is also father to Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, four.

