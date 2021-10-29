 
Zayn Malik ‘will not contest’ allegations of ‘hitting’ Gigi’s mom Yolanda: 'I did argue'

Zayn Malik claims he will ‘never again contest’ the claims he hit Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

The singer and former One Direction member made this claim on Twitter, during the course of his official statement.

In the statement, Zayn admitted that he ‘no longer’ wishes to contest the allegation “In an effort to protect that space for [Khai]”

He also went on to add, “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

His concluding remarks offered Zayn and Gigi stans hope of a possible reconciliation and read, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

