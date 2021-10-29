Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears

Friday Oct 29, 2021
Indian TV star Shehnaaz Gill is paying a tribute to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla with a tear-jerking new song.
Shehnaaz, who had been taking a break from social media for over two months, returned to Instagram yesterday with a special announcement.
Establishing that Sidharth will always be with her, the Big Boss 13 contestant told fans that she would soon be releasing a song to pay homage to Sidharth.
Tu Yaheen Hai sheds light on Shehnaaz's feelings after the sudden death of Shukla in September due to cardiac arrest.
Take a look: