Saturday Oct 30 2021
Kris Jenner reveals interesting thing about Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner has revealed that Travis Barker had sought her permission to marry his sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality TV star earlier this month.

Kris Jenner, during her appearance on Ellen's show, revealed rock star Travis Barker spoke to her before he asked her daughter Kourtney Kardashian to marry him.

Barker stunned everyone with his romantic proposal as he got down on one knee for an elaborate proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, near to Santa Barbara.

Kourtney and Travis, who are really made for each other, seemed to be very serious about heir future and would soonthey really are. They're the cutest couple

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, family matriarch Jenner, 65, said Barker arranged the proposal “all on his own” but came to her first to ask permission to marry her daughter.

“He’s a sweetheart,” she said of her future son-in-law. "And they’re so happy, they can’t wait." Barker and Kardashian have become known for their very public displays of affection, both on social media and captured by the paparazzi.

Jenner gushed over Kourtney and Barker, saying: "Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple."

