Dwayne Johnson becomes Dwanta Claus for the ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway event

Dwayne Johnson transforms himself into Dwanta Claus for the ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway event.



For those unversed, the entire event will go on from November 1st to November 12th and will include a number of gifts, prizes and giveaways which will be given away for free in preparation for the release of Red Notice.

The Rock announced the news via an Instagram video and candid caption that outlined the entire event since “MY FAVORITE part about this whole thing is giving you guys BIG, FUN, FREE [expletive]!!!!

It will be “Starting [from] THIS MONDAY with our HOMETOWN HEROES ACROSS OUR COUNTRY".

