Saturday Oct 30 2021
Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been released from jail after Bombay high court granted him bail in a drug case.

Heavy contingent of police was deployed and barricades were put up outside the Arthur Road Jail ahead of the release of Aryan.

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan received the son, who remained in custody for three weeks.

Aryan was set to walk out of jail on Friday, however, he spent another night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5:30 pm.

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week

Aryan Khan left for Mannat amid huge crowd after release from jail.

Meanwhile, outside Khan’s residence Mannat, hundreds of fans have been waiting for the return of Aryan.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party.

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits
Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween
Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time
Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos
Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh
Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears
Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

