Sunday Oct 31 2021
Alec Baldwin has ‘criminal charges on the table’ after 'Rust' shooting

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Alec Baldwin reportedly still has ‘criminal charges on the table’ as a result of the Rust shooting incident.

Mary Carmack-Altwies shared the news with The New York Times and was quoted saying, "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

During the course of her interview, Carmack-Altwies also admitted that she takes issue with the term ‘cold gun’ because,” It was a legit gun." To be more specific, "It was an antique, era-appropriate gun."

Before she went on to say, “It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.”

However, she refused to get any more specific because "We have complex cases all the time. But this kind of complex case, with these kinds of prominent people, no."

