 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Akshay Kumar recreates iconic Hera Pheri meme: Side wala swag!
Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'

Indian actor Akshay Kumar is reprising his iconic meme from the Hera Pheri series.

Akshay, who is awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi, turned to his Instagram on Saturday, sharing his excitement ahead of the film.

"Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting," Akshay Kumar invited fans for a fun competition.

Sooryavanshi will release in theaters on November 5.


More From Showbiz:

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween
Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?

Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?
RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt
Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash

Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash
Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73

Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73
Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory

Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory
Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits
Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Latest

view all