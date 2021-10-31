Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

 
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself in home quarantine.

The Deewane actor took to Twitter and informed her millions of fans about the Covid-19 diagnosis.

She tweeted “I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine.”

Urmila also urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately.”

“Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities,” she continued.

The actress also shared the same tweet in her Insta Stories.

Fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery.

