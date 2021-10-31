 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Dune loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales.

The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal´s well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The follow-on to 2018´s "Halloween," it again stars Jamie Lee Curtis as the avenging Laurie Strode.

Sticking in third was United Artists´ James Bond installment "No Time to Die," at $7.8 million. Daniel Craig stars as suave spy 007 -- for the last time, the studio says.

In what analysts deemed the weekend´s biggest surprise, fourth place went to a Japanese anime movie with a head-scratching title: "My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission," at $6.4 million. The Funimation film is a sequel to "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."

And in fifth was Sony´s superhero movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," at $5.8 million. Tom Hardy plays a journalist whose symbiotic link to an alien gives him superpowers.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Antlers" ($4.2 million)

"Last Night in Soho" ($4.2 million)

"Ron´s Gone Wrong" ($3.8 million)

"The Addams Family 2" ($3.3 million)

"The French Dispatch" ($2.8 million)

More From Entertainment:

Full text of Prince Charles' speech at G20 Summit in Rome

Full text of Prince Charles' speech at G20 Summit in Rome

Queen 'totally committed' to host royal family this Christmas

Queen 'totally committed' to host royal family this Christmas

Eminem joins LL Cool J at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eminem joins LL Cool J at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Tom Holland is 'terrified' of this Spider-Man villain

Tom Holland is 'terrified' of this Spider-Man villain

Prince Charles parrots other people's ideas says anti-monarchy group

Prince Charles parrots other people's ideas says anti-monarchy group

Definitely gonna cry: Jay-Z moved after Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Definitely gonna cry: Jay-Z moved after Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Dave Chappelle gushes over Jay-Z: “He is hip-hop, forever”

Dave Chappelle gushes over Jay-Z: “He is hip-hop, forever”
Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films

Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films
Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween

Latest

view all