Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies

Thomas Markle Jr. recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the money-grabbing tendencies he’s seen emerging within Meghan Markle since her rise in Hollywood.



Markle Jr. weighed in on it all while speaking to Big Brother VIP and admitted, “Last time [I saw her] was at my grandmother's funeral in 2011, and she took off after that and went to Canada. We were close before.”

He also accused her of turning into a ‘money grabber’ and went on to add, “Money changed her, money and fame went to her head really bad. I guess when you are introduced to the one percent of society - that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before.”

During the course of the interview, also he admitted that he has ‘no idea’ how Meghan ‘bagged’ a prince since she was “always cold” together prior husband Trevor Engelson.

Before concluding he went on to say, “She just walked all over him and dumped him, that fast. After being married, she sent him the ring in the post - is that cold or what?”