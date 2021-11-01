Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has deleted his social media accounts nearly two months after he was released on bail in a pornography case.



According to details, Raj Kundra, who was an avid social media user before his arrest, has de-activated his Twitter and Instagram accounts recently.

The actor’s husband had not shared anything new on social media since his release on September 21.

The couple has also not yet made their public appearance together.

Shilpa was spotted in Alibaug in October with her mother and children, however, Raj had not joined them.

In her first statement in August following the arrest of Raj, the Hungama 2 actor had said, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”



