 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has deleted his social media accounts nearly two months after he was released on bail in a pornography case.

According to details, Raj Kundra, who was an avid social media user before his arrest, has de-activated his Twitter and Instagram accounts recently.

The actor’s husband had not shared anything new on social media since his release on September 21.

The couple has also not yet made their public appearance together.

Shilpa was spotted in Alibaug in October with her mother and children, however, Raj had not joined them.

In her first statement in August following the arrest of Raj, the Hungama 2 actor had said, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”


More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic
Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA
Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts
Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family
Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19
Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute

Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute
Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Watch Here

Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Watch Here
From UAE to Turkey: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gear up for IPPA Awards

From UAE to Turkey: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gear up for IPPA Awards
Muneeb Butt responds to people deeming him 'villain' for 'making' Aiman Khan quit acting

Muneeb Butt responds to people deeming him 'villain' for 'making' Aiman Khan quit acting
Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'

Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'

Latest

view all