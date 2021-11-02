 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor set on an excursion trip with their son Taimur over the wekeend.

In photos making rounds on the internet, Saif is spotted in a black t-shirt and sweat pants, helping four-year-old Taimur aim with a rifle.

 Also joined by Kareena and younger son Jeh, the father-son duo later posed with one of the organisers at the shooting camp.

Saif and Kareena are currently vacationing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family visit comes amid Saif's work commitments for film Adipurush.


More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star
King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic
Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA
Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts
Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family
Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19
Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute

Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute

Latest

view all