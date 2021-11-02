 
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

US reality TV star Scott Disick has disclosed reason of his ‘love’ for life days after his former partner Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared his selfie with boats at Miami beach and disclosed “Boat life, one of the reasons I love life.”

Scott enjoyed a day of fun with eldest son Mason, 11 on the Miami beach, Florida.

Later, he also uploaded a clip of him driving a speed boat at speeds of 115 miles per hour.

He shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney, 42 got engaged to Travis Barker on October 17.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Scott dated models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin after his split with Kourtney.

