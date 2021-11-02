 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters

World leaders at COP26  on Tuesday issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a promise met with scepticism by environmental groups who say more urgent action is needed to save the planet´s lungs.

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles called for action on the climate crisis and said he has spent 50 years "trying to raise awareness."

As footage of the future king surfaced online from the event in Glasgow, an anti-monarchy group called "Republic", criticized the royal family on its social media accounts.

The group  retweeted multiple posts against Prince Charles and placed billboards against the Prince of Wales and his son Prince William.

"Charles and his wife have a carbon footprint 96x higher than the average person — releasing 430+ tonnes of CO2 per year, mostly with private jets and helicopters," said a tweet on the group's official account.

"Abolishing the monarchy would have a far greater impact on the environment," said another tweet.

The tweet posted by a teacher read "Charles has a carbon footprint 20 times greater than the average person - and that is just from air travel alone."

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer
Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life
Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech
Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'

Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'
David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween
Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere
Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus
Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting

Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting
Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Latest

view all