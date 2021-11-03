 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Alia Bhatt pens open letter to King of goodness Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt wished a very warm birthday to the 'king of possibly-it-all' Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh, who celebrated hi 56th birthday on November 2, received the utmost love from his fans and co-stars.

Amongst many loved-up wishes, actor Alia Bhatt also turned to her Instagram to pen an honest note for the superstar. 

"My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you!" wrote an admired Alia.

She continued,"I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us."

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi in 2016. SRK also recently praised the actress over her work in much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'

Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'
Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow
Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday
Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'
Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai?

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai?
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here
Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Latest

view all