 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Richard Madeley reportedly to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Richard Madeley reportedly to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley is reportedly set to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

According to The Sun Richard’s deal may be worth £300,000 and will kick off once his stint I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here concludes.

A source told the paper: "Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is."

"But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

"After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a full-time contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided “sod it” — and to go for it."

More From Entertainment:

Squid Game's Ali Abdul crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Squid Game's Ali Abdul crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

'La casa de papel': 'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2 trailer is out now

'La casa de papel': 'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2 trailer is out now

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots
Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan
Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media

Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media
Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?
Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year

Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year
Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'
Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi
Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Latest

view all