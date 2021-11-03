Squid Game's Ali Abdul crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi plays Ali Abdul, a factory worker from Pakistan who’s fighting for his life and family, in the hit Netflix show "Squid Game"



The actor's popularity grew on social media after he appeared in the show's first season.

Anupam recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram where he often shares his pictures and videos.

South Korean drama "Squid Game" debuted on Sept. 17 and surprised executives by becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series in its first month.



The series, made with a relatively small budget, shot to the top of Netflix viewing charts in 94 countries, kick-started sales of track suits and Vans sneakers, and kindled interest in learning Korean.

