 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski says she was relived to find out she was having a boy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski says she was relived to find out she was having a boy

Emily Ratajkowski wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke about the differences of raising a son and a daughter.

The model had welcomed her first child Sylvester Apollo with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and spoke to Elle about why she felt "so relieved" when finding out that she is expecting a boy even though she wished for a girl.

"I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up — I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later — being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it," she said.

"I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents' kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, 'Where did you learn that?' I was like, 'I fricking learned it. That's what women do.' "

More From Entertainment:

Squid Game's Ali Abdul crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Squid Game's Ali Abdul crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

'La casa de papel': 'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2 trailer is out now

'La casa de papel': 'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2 trailer is out now

Richard Madeley reportedly to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley reportedly to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain
Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots
Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan
Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media

Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media
Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?
Lady Gaga 'lived as' House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani for a year

Lady Gaga 'lived as' House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani for a year
Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'
Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Latest

view all