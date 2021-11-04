 
Showbiz
Mike Tyson, Ananya Pandey all set to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'

Mike Tyson, Ananya Pandey to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'

Karan Johar's Dharma productions took fans by surprise last month when they announced that boxing champion Mike Tyson will be joining the star-studded cast of much-anticipated film Liger.

The film, that will also mark Ananya Pnaday's debut in South-Indian cinema is based on the life of a mixed martial artist.

Now on Diwali, Dharma has shared an all-new poster of Tyson ready for a few punches in a power-packed shot.

"The [email protected] is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!" wrote the Twitter account.

Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. 

