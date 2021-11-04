 
Feroze Khan reflects on why audience relates to 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat': 'Love'

Feroze Khan is touching on reasons behind the success of blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Speaking with Haute's The Phenomenon in a recent interview, Feroze confessed that fans love the drama because it helps them relate to 'love.'

When asked why does he think Khuda Aur Mohabbat has crossed over 2 billion views, the 31-year-old admitted that it is because of the emotional challenges that the story brings forth.

"I think love...love. That's what it is. It could be love for God or love for your love. It could be for anything," said Feroze.

"Me and you have been given a lot of opportunities in life. We have a very busy schedule. We keep on doing things from one thing to another. Love is like a company for many people," said the actor.

