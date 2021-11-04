 
Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson show sizzling chemistry in new campaign

Jodie Turner-Smith reveals husband Joshua Jackson is an 'extravagant gift giver' in the adorable new campaign

In J.Crew's heartwarming holiday campaign, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith displayed a variety of styles as well as their smouldering chemistry.

Joshua, 43, appeared in the J.Crew catalogue with his Dawson's Creek co-stars, but this time he was joined by his wife, Jodie Turner Smith.

The duo showed their steamy chemistry in a new campaign video released on Tuesday, reminiscing over Jackson's old catalogue, clinking multicoloured cups, smooching under a mistletoe, opening presents, and eating custom cookies.

Turner Smith, 35, told J.Crew that her 43-year-old husband, is an "excellent — and one might even say extravagant — gift giver,” with one holiday moment proving especially memorable.

"The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving," she said.

The loved-up couple, who have been married since 2019, appear stunning in photographs from the campaign, where they sported a variety of festive outfits, including red cashmere and matching suited styles.

