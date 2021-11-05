 
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling to 'choose happiness'

Supermodel Abeer Rizvi is bidding farewell to the fashion industry.

The 33-year-old star, who began her career from Veet-Miss Super Model 2012, is now headed to focus on 'other future goals.'

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Rizvi shared a detailed note with her fans and shared reasons for her decision.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to make a little announcement, I will be leaving the modelling industry. It has been one roller coaster ride and I want to give a huge shout out and thank you to all the people who have been there for me during this journey, they have been amazing! I would like to take some time out to work on other future goals. thank you so much for the love! And rem,"Always choose happiness"

"Abeer Rizvi says bye to the modelling industry," she captioned alongside the post.

Rizvi's friends from the fraternity, including Sadaf Kanwal and Nadia Hussain sent her best wishes for future endeavors.

