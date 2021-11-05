Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Will Smith recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on his fears surrounding ‘having failed’ every single woman he ever struck up the courage to interact with, in his life.

Smith expressed his fears while speaking to Oprah Winfrey during an episode of her new show, The Oprah Conversation.

while discussing his new memoir The Truth, with the host, Smith admitted that he desires to have more open dialogue about his past.

Thus he started off by admitting, "I want to let people have it. I've carried, most of my life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven't talked about that publicly."

According to a trailer for the upcoming episode, released on Instagram by Apple TV Smith also shed some light into his darkest moments of life and explained to the host, "I'm lying on the floor in a jail cell and I'm like, 'What is happening?'"

Check it out below:







