Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ended up planning their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey “years in advance.”



Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim while speaking to CTV’S Your Morning.

There he admitted, “They were planning the big Oprah interview several years before it actually happened.”

He also admitted that these revelations were made while he was researching his new book Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy.

According to Mr Morton, the book claims the duo decided to leave the UK years before Megxit, “For Harry, it was either Meghan or the monarchy,” after all.

She talked about the fact that ‘people hate me just because I’m breathing. What’s the point of continuing?' She had some pretty dark nights of the soul in the times that she was a member of the Royal Family.”

Regardless, Mr Morton feels Prince Harry’s decision was influenced by Princess Diana’s death.

"He’s trying to protect Meghan in the way that he couldn’t protect Diana, and I think that’s very deeply embedded in his psychology.”

The parallels between both women were ‘astonishing’ to the biographer and he also went on to explain, “Diana felt quite suicidal in the early days of her time in the Royal Family, but she got through it in the end, and I think that Meghan and Harry were not prepared to spend that time.”