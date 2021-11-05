 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ended up planning their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey “years in advance.”

Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim while speaking to CTV’S Your Morning.

There he admitted, “They were planning the big Oprah interview several years before it actually happened.”

He also admitted that these revelations were made while he was researching his new book Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy.

According to Mr Morton, the book claims the duo decided to leave the UK years before Megxit, “For Harry, it was either Meghan or the monarchy,” after all.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

She talked about the fact that ‘people hate me just because I’m breathing. What’s the point of continuing?' She had some pretty dark nights of the soul in the times that she was a member of the Royal Family.”

Regardless, Mr Morton feels Prince Harry’s decision was influenced by Princess Diana’s death.

"He’s trying to protect Meghan in the way that he couldn’t protect Diana, and I think that’s very deeply embedded in his psychology.”

The parallels between both women were ‘astonishing’ to the biographer and he also went on to explain, “Diana felt quite suicidal in the early days of her time in the Royal Family, but she got through it in the end, and I think that Meghan and Harry were not prepared to spend that time.”

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’
Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl
Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice
Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m

Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’
Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with
Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing

Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing

Latest

view all