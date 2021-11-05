 
Marvel 'Eternals' banned in Saudi Arabia for this reason: Report

Marvel 'Eternals' banned in Saudia Arabia for this reason:Report

Marvel's much-anticipated project Eternals has been banned in Saudia Arabia and other countries including Qatar and Quwait for its promotion of sam sex relationship.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe Zhao's directorial film has been rejected by the gulf because of Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos and Ben’s (played by Haaz Sleiman) relationship in the film. 

The plot of the film features a weapon inventor, Phastos, who shares a kid with his husband Ben. The movie comes as the first of its kind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per THR, local censor groups also made edit requests ahead of the film, but their views were discarded.

