Friday Nov 05 2021
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party

Friday Nov 05, 2021

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party

American singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are going ethnic to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

The couple joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday for a special bash to mark the occasion.

Teigen, who slipped into a purple lehenga and pink lehenga choli for the night, was spotted all-smiles with her songster husband, who also pulled up a black sherwani.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both! @papadontpreachbyshubhika," Teigen later turned to her Instagram to share photos from the event.

Take a look:



