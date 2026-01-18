Gwyneth Paltrow spills on filming bold scenes in ‘Marty Supreme’: ‘It was fine’

Gwyneth Paltrow is going in detail about filming intimate scenes with a co-star who is almost 20-years younger than her.

On January 09, Paltrow sat down for a conversation, about her latest project, at the San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif. There she spills details of filming intimate scenes with Chalamet, 30.

"He was 27 or 28, and I was 50-whatever, and, I mean, it's weird," Paltrow told Demi Moore, who took part in a film screening and the following Q&A.

"And I [thought], 'Oh, if it's weird for me, then it's going to probably really weird for [him],' but actually, it was fine," she continued. "It wasn't that weird."

"It was a lot of s** scenes ... and I was sort of worried about it too, just having not done all that kind of thing in so long, but it was very comfortable, and it was fine," added Paltrow.

Marty Supreme revolves around the story of Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet, who was a shoe salesman and obsessed with becoming the world’s best table tennis player in 1950 in New York City.

The Dune star and Paltrow gain traction back in 2024 when the two were spotted filming in Central Park.

Elsewhere, Paltrow also shared her experience of working with Chalamet under Josh Safdie direction.

"He's so easy to work with," she said of the recent Golden Globes and Critics Choice winner. "He's so brilliant and committed and comfortable and confident."

Marty Supreme, also starring Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher is in theaters now.