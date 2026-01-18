Paul Hardcastle shares heartbreaking last words with son before accident

Paul Hardcastle is heartbroken after the death of his son Paul Jr in a motorcycle accident.

The 68-year-old musician, who is best known for his 1985 hit 19, revealed that he talked to his 35-year-old son just minutes before the crash.

Paul shared in an emotional Instagram video, “He went like, ‘I’ll get back to you in five minutes.’ He didn’t get back to me in five minutes.”

The Soft Rain singnger described the moment as “police came to his home to deliver the tragic news,” saying that the officers were kind but hearing that his son has died was very overwhelming.

He also warned others about risky decisions, saying that some choices can change your life in instantly.

Paul Jr followed his father’s footsteps, playing the saxophone and DJing.

Paul first shared the news on Instagram with a childhood photo of his son, writing, “Just to let you know that my super talented son Paul Hardcastle Jnr was in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier and has sadly died. RIP son love Dad.”

Paul Hardcastle, however, called his son “lovely” and said losing him was heartbreaking.