Priscilla Presley looks back on love and loss with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley has shared her memories of life with Elvis Presley, talking about the happy moments and the struggles they faced together.



The King of Rock and Roll died in 1977 at the age of 42 but Priscilla still believes tht he would still be performing if he were alive today.

She told HELLO! Magazine, “I think he’d be doing the same thing in life – singing and touring. He loved it.”

The star’s new memoir talks about the life they shared, a process that she said was not easy at all.

It took her over 11 months to finish, and she recalled both the wonderful and difficult times.

“You remember a lot of things, and it was a good thing, to be honest. A lot of remembering wonderful times and difficult times and you’re reliving your life,” she explained.

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973 but stayed close after their divorce.

However, the Dallas actress made sure that their daughter Lisa Marie Presley spent a lot of time with him at Graceland and she was used to take her to see his shows.

Even after everything, she said they cared for each other, “We still cared for each other, he was fun to be with.”

For the unversed, the memoir, Softly, As I Leave You Life After Elvis, gave fans a personal and emotional look at their lives.