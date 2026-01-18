Why Khloé Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom taken into custody?

Khloé Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom arrested in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom’s life once again caught the public’s attention after a tense night in Las Vegas.

The former NBA star, 46, was unexpectedly taken into custody early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex husband also faced two traffic violations and that includes speeding more than 40 miles per hour above the limit.

However, Lamar is set to appear in court on March 17.

His journey has been filled with both milestones and major struggle, as he played 14 seasons in the NBA with teams like Clippers, Lakers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

He won championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and was celebrated as one of the league’s top players.

Away from basketball, Odom has faced personal struggles as well as he got married to Khloé Kardashian in 2009 but their marriage didn’t work out and it ended in 2013.

His struggles with drugs and alcohol played a major part in their shocking split.

In 2015, Lamar suffered a near to death overdose in a Nevada brothel and spent days on life support while going t through multiple seizures while in a coma.

The father of three has been open about his past drug use. In 2024, he spoke about taking drugs similar to those found in Liam Payne’s toxicology report.

This shocking arrest of Lamar Odom reminds fans that his journey with addiction is ongoing and that recovery can be full of challenges.