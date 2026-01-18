Kianna Underwood's dad posts emotional message about daughter's passing

Kianna Underwood has passed away in a tragic hit-and-run in Brooklyn, leaving her family heartbroken.

The 33-year-old former child star was crossing the street at Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard on January 16 when she was first hit by an SUV.

Before she could be helped, a second car ran over her and dragged her for two blocks.

However, police are investigating a black 2021 Ford Explorer but no one has been arrested yet.

Her father, Anthony Underwood, shared a heartbreaking post on social media as well.

He wrote about seeing his daughter in her last moments and asked if anyone tried to comfort her.

His words showed the deep pain and shock he feels.

For the unversed, Kianna started acting as a child and became well known as the voice of Fuchsia Glover on the Nickelodeon show Little Bill.

She also appeared in the movie The 24 Hour Woman, the TV movie Santa, Baby! and the show All That.