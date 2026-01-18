 
Geo News

Kianna Underwood's dad posts emotional message about daughter's passing

Kianna Underwood has passed away in a tragic hit-and-run in Brooklyn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 18, 2026

Kianna Underwoods dad posts emotional message about daughters passing
Kianna Underwood's dad posts emotional message about daughter's passing

Kianna Underwood has passed away in a tragic hit-and-run in Brooklyn, leaving her family heartbroken.

The 33-year-old former child star was crossing the street at Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard on January 16 when she was first hit by an SUV.

Before she could be helped, a second car ran over her and dragged her for two blocks.

However, police are investigating a black 2021 Ford Explorer but no one has been arrested yet.

Her father, Anthony Underwood, shared a heartbreaking post on social media as well.

He wrote about seeing his daughter in her last moments and asked if anyone tried to comfort her.

His words showed the deep pain and shock he feels.

For the unversed, Kianna started acting as a child and became well known as the voice of Fuchsia Glover on the Nickelodeon show Little Bill.

She also appeared in the movie The 24 Hour Woman, the TV movie Santa, Baby! and the show All That.

Zoe Ball admits she is ready for something completely different
Zoe Ball admits she is ready for something completely different
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery spark buzz with reunion at 'SNL'
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery spark buzz with reunion at 'SNL'
SNL turns Harry Potter upside down with steamy parody sketch
SNL turns Harry Potter upside down with steamy parody sketch
James Cameron reveals close bond with Billie Eilish and her family
James Cameron reveals close bond with Billie Eilish and her family
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit first 'rough' patch ahead of marriage
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit first 'rough' patch ahead of marriage
Roger Waters reignites bitter feud with Osbourne family after ‘pathetic' comment
Roger Waters reignites bitter feud with Osbourne family after ‘pathetic' comment
Kim Kardashian brings Kanye West's worst nightmare to life
Kim Kardashian brings Kanye West's worst nightmare to life
Harry Styles sparks speculations of Djo, Rachel Chinouriri opening on tour
Harry Styles sparks speculations of Djo, Rachel Chinouriri opening on tour