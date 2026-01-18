Gabrielle Union celebrates husband Dwayne Wade on 44th birthday: ‘Love you’

Gabrielle Union is head over heels in love with husband Dwayne Wade.

The Almost Christmas alum, 53, shared a video tribute on his husband’s 44th birthday. The video featured Wade over the voices of women saying, “I love you, Black man.”

This is a viral trend use to post messages of love and appreciation for Black men.

She captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Baby. 44 never looked so good @dwyanewade.”

The love birds tied the knot in 2014 after meeting for the first time in 2007. However, they didn’t start dating immediately as at that time Wade was in a process finalising divorce with her first husband, former NFL player Chris Howard.

On the other hand, Wade was married to his then-wife Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he shares two children, Zaya, 18, and Zaire, 23.

Union and Wade first officially went public with their relationship in 2010 and announced their engagement later in 2013.

The couple, in November 2018, welcomed their first daughter, Kaavia James, together.

Wade once talked about Union’s love impact on himself since they went on first date — so much so that he once admitted he “wasn’t really listening” to anything she said during the evening.

"My wife's so beautiful, and so when she was talking, I wasn't really listening," he said while appearing as a co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends in March 2025. "My apologies. I was just kind of looking at her eyes and her lips and all those things."

The father of five lovingly admitted about Wade that she was just so smart and intelligent on the first date.