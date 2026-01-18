 
Kourtney Kardashian recalls a journey that took three years

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle choices reflect her commitment to her wellness

Geo News Digital Desk
January 18, 2026

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated a personal milestone in a fun and relaxed way.

The 46-year-old reality star shared on her Instagram Stories that she has been sober for three years now.

Kourtney revealed the news while joining her sister Khloe Kardashian to launch the latest flavour of Khloud popcorn.

“@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years. Fancy Friday,” she wrote.

In the video, the mother of four enjoyed a mocktail which was apparently made with non-alcoholic gin and was styled with popcorn pieces.

However, she reached for a sample of the new snack while praising it with an enthusiastic “Love it!”

The Kardashians star’s choice to quit alcohol comes as she focuses on her health, her kids and being more present in life.

Her husband Travis Barker has been sober for over 17 years now after a serious plane crash in 2008.

She has also been making other changes in her lifestyle as well as she has gone four years without Botox, saying that it helps her keep her “third eye open.”

Moreover, Kourtney’s latest lifestyle choices reflect her commitment to her wellness.

