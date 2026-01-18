Hailee Steinfeld reveals how she supports husband Josh Allen from afar

Hailee Steinfeld dishes on following Josh Allen's football season alongside her schedule

Hailee Steinfeld stays tuned in to Josh Allen’s NFL performances despite her demanding schedule, and she gave an insight into her routine in the ongoing season in her latest newsletter.

The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first baby with the Buffalo Bills quarterback and could not attend all the games, but she was sure not to miss watching any on television.

The Sinners star recently attended the Golden Globes, which clashed with Allen’s playoffs at the same time, but Steinfeld wrote in her Beau Society newsletter that she was “a little (lot) distracted.”

The Dickinson actress explained, “My glam team is incredible at what they do and worked around my constant movement. Andrew [Fitzsimons, my hairstylist] warned me every time an iron was close to my face, so I didn’t accidentally burn myself.”

The mom-to-be continued to praise her makeup team, who utilised the ad breaks to finish off her nails and makeup.

Steinfeld concluded her newsletter with more grateful reflections, as she discussed becoming a “softer, stronger” version of herself in her 29th year, and embraces the upcoming chapter of parenthood in her life.