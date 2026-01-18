Matt Damon dishes on regret for not playing one role twenty years ago

Matt Damon still thinks about one movie that 'got away' decades ago in his career

Matt Damon confessed that he still thinks about one role that he gave up on thirty years ago, in a recent interview.

The 55-year-old actor, whose new movie The Rip has just released, revealed that he regrets losing Gus Van Sant’s movie, Milk, to Josh Brolin.

The Good Will Hunting star was supposed to “do Milk with Gus. Then Sean [Penn] had something happen to his schedule, and he had to push the movie, which made it a conflict for me,” he told USA Today.

When the movie was released, Brolin earned an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of politician Dan White.

Looking back, The Odyssey actor added, “I loved the script and I’d already done research on it. But as much as I wanted to be in that, it was probably better served by Josh. He was amazing. It was a moment in my 30s when I was like, ‘That must’ve happened for a reason.’ So I was sanguine about it at the end.”

While Damon did not work on that film, he made several other films, many with his longtime friend and collaborator, Ben Affleck.

His new project, Christopher Nolan’s mythic adaptation of Homer’s epic, is scheduled for release in July this year.