Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Friday took to Instagram to wish Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the "Sooryavanshi" actress shared Kohli's photo with caption, " "Happy birthday Virat Kohli, have a wonderful year and may all the love and light be with you."

Kohli, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday, received birthday wishes from millions of fans on social media.