 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
AFP

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

By
AFP

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Fetty Wap, 30, was one of six men indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn
Fetty Wap, 30, was one of six men indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn

US rapper Fetty Wap was released on bail Friday, New York prosecutors said, a week after he was charged with drug trafficking.

The artist also known as William Junior Maxwell II was released on a $500,000 secured bond, the US attorney´s office in Brooklyn said in a brief statement.

He will be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug testing and was forced to surrender his passport.

Maxwell, 30, was one of six men indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn.

They are accused of transporting, distributing and selling more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

FBI agents arrested Maxwell on October 28 at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens where he had been scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.

He gained recognition when his debut single Trap Queen reached number two on the US charts in 2015.

More From Entertainment:

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ for ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ for ‘The Crown’
Ed Sheeran thinks 15-month-old daughter Lyra also contracted COVID-19

Ed Sheeran thinks 15-month-old daughter Lyra also contracted COVID-19
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West still referring to her as his 'wife'

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West still referring to her as his 'wife'
'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics

'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics
Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer
Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash

Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash
Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads
Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer

Latest

view all