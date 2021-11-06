 
entertainment
Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Los Angeles: Production of Marvel´s "Black Panther" sequel is being halted to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an on-set injury sustained in August, entertainment publications reported on Friday.

Wright played Shuri in 2018´s acclaimed "Black Panther", set in the scientifically advanced but reclusive fictional African nation Wakanda.

The movie, which has a predominantly Black cast, became a cultural milestone, grossing $1.3 billion and being nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Wright was injured while filming a stunt sequence in Boston in late August.

