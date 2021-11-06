Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ win hearts

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for the latest song of Sooryavanshi has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Katrina recreates the dance steps of Raveena Tandon from iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Sooryavanshi.

The superstar is seen dancing in silver saree in rain alongside co-actor Akshay Kumar.

She recreated the famous dance steps of Raveena from the original number, which was part of film Mohra, also starring Akshay in the lead role.

Katrina turned to Instagram and announced the release of the full song, a day after the release of Sooryavanshi in cinemas.

She said, “Nothing like dancing in the rain. Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Full song out now.”

The video has received over 4.5 million views on YouTube within four hours.



Akshay also shared the same clip on Instagram, saying “#TipTip song from #Sooryavanshi out now..”







