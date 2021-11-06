'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt impresses Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar’s chopper scene in his newly-launched film, Sooryavanshi impressed Amitabh Bachchan.

The Rowdy Rathore star joined by Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty graced the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 where they opened up about the action-packed film.

Film’s director reflected on behind story of the chopper stunt that left audience amazed.

"If you watch the film you will realise. What we did was, we harnessed the bike because it would fall otherwise,” he started explaining.

“His (Akshay Kumar's) job was to hold the ramp of the chopper. The chopper will take off a bit and then we will cut the shot, harness him and then take the next shot."

The Simmba director revealed that the Kumar took a big risk of stunt attempt without the safety measure.

"We were shooting in Bangkok, I have no idea when he had a word with the pilot. He left the bike, held onto the ramp and the chopper took off.”

“He is without harness in that shot. We were left wondering what was happening," told Shetty.

Bollywood Big B appeared quite impressed with the revelation and exclaimed, "Wow'.

The director also told that chopper scene included in the movie is the real shot.

To this the Laxmii star advised fellow stars to not try it, He said, "It was stupidity. "

Bachchan also warned the father of two, “Sir, do not do it again, ever. It is very difficult.”