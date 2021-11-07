 
Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott's mid-show chaos

The Houston Police Department confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a security guard at Astroworld music festival was injected a drug when he was among audience.

In a press conference, Police Department Chief, Troy Finner told reporters that initial investigations into the incident, that killed eight people, found out that a security personal was pricked in neck with a needle.

The police have not inquired the guard however, medical staff confirmed that he was administered Narcan – a drug used on patients who are overdosed on opioids.

The medical staff also found out a needle mark on the guard’s neck.

The police official also told reporters that the drug was also administered on some other concertgoers.

“We do know that there were several, many, instances where they did administer Narcan on site,” Finner said. “This is now a criminal investigation that is going to involve our homicide division, as well as narcotics.”

A crowd surge occurred during Travis Scott’s performance on Friday night when NRG Park was packed with concertgoers.

The chaos resulted in eight deaths while as many as 300 other were injured. 

