Kate Gosselin falls in love again with THIS after years of being single

Kate Gosselin was married to Jon Gosselin from 1999 to 2009

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Kate Gosselin’s secret romance with her bodyguard Steve Neild has come to light.

Radar Online reported that the 50-year-old former television personality has fallen in love again after years of being single.

However, insiders told the outlet that Kate is still scared that she might lose her love after going through a miserable divorce from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin in 2009.

During a Q&A session on TikTok, a fan asked if she was dating, to which the Dancing with the Stars alum replied, "Finally, yes! I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy."

Notably, the guy whom she is dating is her bodyguard, Steve. Kate hired him in 2008 before her separation from her former husband, Jon.

At that time, rumors were circulating that they were involved in a romantic relationship but Kate had denied those speculations, calling them “disgusting” and “unthinkable.”

Following her split from Jon, the Kate Plus 8 star had to revive her nursing career to overcome the financial crisis.

The insider quipped, "Kate gets by on an hourly wage, but she's pleased there's a guy in her life who can share the bills with her.”

"They're living together under her roof and she's even talking marriage. This is the first meaningful relationship she's had since her divorce,” the insider noted.

