Lindsie Chrisley left 'Chrisley Knows Best' because of THIS

The real reason behind Lindsie Chrisley's unexpected exit from Chrisley Knows Best has finally come to light.

For those unaware, the 36-year-old former television personality quit the show after season five in 2017 and since then, she has not yet made a single appearance on her family show due to a family fight.

Advertisement

Radar Online reported that Lindsie is being accused of sending her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to prison and that she misbehaved after her role was reduced on the show.

The insider told the outlet, "Lindsie claims she left the show, but the truth is they reduced her filming to a 'friend of the family’ status. She pitched a fit."

"Friend of the family" status is a way of saying that she was not going to be a main focal point of the show and would only be included in filming for special events,” the source noted.

Before her status was changed on Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie was asked to "show more of her life and open up," but she did not agree to it despite all of her other family members doing it.

"Things were going on in her life that she didn’t want to show, but that wasn’t sitting well with the producers," noted the insider.