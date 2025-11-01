 
Nicole Kidman feels 'betrayed' amid her separation from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Nicole Kidman is reportedly heartbroken over her separation from Keith Urban after 19-years of their marriage.

According to Radar Online, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer’s reported sudden divorce from Urban has shattered her.

An insider told the outlet that the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter had moved to his own pad in Nashville and was living separately. Kidman tried to save her marriage by hiding what was happening in their personal lives.

However, the situation worsened, which the Babygirl star could not control and had to file for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” on September 20, 2025.

The source said, "Nicole was stunned and betrayed by Keith's decision to split, and she's still trying to process it.”

Notably, Urban has already moved on with another girl and is showing no signs of regret, as he shares two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, with Kidman.

The high-profile couple of the entertainment world was last spotted together at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, and then at a football game in Nashville on June 20.

Per the insider, Kidman was “hyper-conscious of their image as one of Hollywood's enduring couples” due to which she hid everything from the public.

"Behind the scenes, the relationship was in turmoil, but most people didn't know that, and if her friends raised a question, Nicole would tell them everything was fine."

"Keith was more honest with his friends, but Nicole buried her head in the sand, hoping for a miracle. Now she's the one who's filed for divorce,” the source concluded. 

