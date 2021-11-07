Scott Disick gushes over Khloe Kardashian: ‘So gorg’

US reality TV star Scott Disick heaped praises on Khloe Kardashian nearly a month after his ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a dazzling photo with Kourtney’s sister from the birthday party of Kris Jenner and gushed over her.

Posting the photo in his Insta Stories, the father of three said, “I’m sorry, but not sorry, @khloekardashian is so gorg.”

He also reposted Khloe’s post ‘About last night’ and wished Kris Jenner on her 66th birthday.

Scott wrote “Happy bday 2 the legend @krisjenner.”

He was also spotted at the birthday celebrations of Kris Jenner, who turned 66 on Friday.

Scott and his former partner Kourtney share three children together.

Kourtney last month announced her engagement with US musician Travis Barker.