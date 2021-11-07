Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Katrina Kaif makes big claim about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has claimed that her Tip Tip Barsa Pani video song from film Sooryavanshi is the most watched video worldwide in the past 24 hours.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the motion poster of the song after it amassed over 20 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Katrina said “20 million + views.”

“Tip Tip is the most watched video worldwide in the past 24 hrs. Trending now on Youtube!,” she claimed.

Over one million fans have reacted to Katrina’s post where she made the big claims.



Katrina recreates the dance steps of Raveena Tandon from iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani for Sooryavanshi.

The original number was part of film Mohra, also starring Akshay in the lead role.