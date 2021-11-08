 
Monday Nov 08 2021
Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Ranaut and Sami were awarded the Padma Shri at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday
Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami were awarded India’s esteemed Padma Shri by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

Monday’s ceremony also saw producers like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and late Indian singer SP Balasubramaniam being awarded the same for their contribution to performing arts.

Ranaut showed up to receive her award in a traditional gold saree, while Sami opted for a black sherwani with heavy embroidery.

Talking about the honour earlier in an interview, Ranaut had said, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh… For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them (Johar, Kapoor, Sami) is a matter of pride.”

The Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. 

