Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

Aryan Khan’s drugs-on-cruise case continues to remain in the spotlight as a new name Sunil Patil cropped up in the case, following his complete denial of any involvement in drugs conspiracy.

Patil during his talk with news agency ANI said, “I am not the mastermind and have nothing much to do with this case. I have no contact with Sameer Wankhede.”

His statement comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Mohit Kamboj’s press conference during which he claimed that Patil is the ‘mastermind’ behind the drugs bust.

He said, "Sunil Patil, who hails from Dhule, and has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for over two decades, was the brain behind the case.”

Times of India on Sunday reported a statement of a witness, named Vijay Pagare in which he revealed that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid was pre-planned and Shah Rukh Khan’s son was framed.

He also mentioned BJP workers Manish Bhanushali, Sunil Patil, Sam D’Souza, KP Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede in his statement.