 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’
Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’ 

Aryan Khan’s drugs-on-cruise case continues to remain in the spotlight as a new name Sunil Patil cropped up in the case, following his complete denial of any involvement in drugs conspiracy.

Patil during his talk with news agency ANI said, “I am not the mastermind and have nothing much to do with this case. I have no contact with Sameer Wankhede.”

His statement comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Mohit Kamboj’s press conference during which he claimed that Patil is the ‘mastermind’ behind the drugs bust.

He said, "Sunil Patil, who hails from Dhule, and has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for over two decades, was the brain behind the case.”

Times of India on Sunday reported a statement of a witness, named Vijay Pagare in which he revealed that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid was pre-planned and Shah Rukh Khan’s son was framed.

He also mentioned BJP workers Manish Bhanushali, Sunil Patil, Sam D’Souza, KP Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede in his statement. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’
Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral
Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri
Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms

Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021
Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post

Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post
Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'

Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'
Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house

Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house
‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song
Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting

Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting

Latest

view all