See: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her Dubai visit

Priyanka Chopra teased her fans with a stunning night view of Dubai as she landed in the country after her gorgeous LA Diwali celebrations with hubby Nick Jonas.

The Bollywood Desi Girl remains active on social media, updating followers on her personal and professional life.

The Quantico actor posted a short video on her Instagram story to let her followers witness the breath-taking sight along with her.

She wrote on the video, “One night in Dubai’.

The star seemed glad to hit the UAE as she expressed on the short-clip, “So happy to be back @dubai”

Just two days ago, the veteran had a stunning bash with the Sucker singer as the couple marked their first Hindu festival together in their new home.

Expressing her gratitude for her hubby and loved ones, Chopra posted on Instagram, “ Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”

“And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali,” she added.



